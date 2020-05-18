Have you seen missing Michael Harnetty?

Sussex Police is searching for missing man Michael Harnetty from Eastbourne.

Michael, 68, was last seen leaving his home address in the Jevington Gardens area around 11am on Wednesday (13 May).

Michael travelled by train to London Victoria and was last seen at 2.18pm on the same day at Oxford Circus underground station boarding an eastbound Central line tube.

He is white, 6’, with short black hair and he was last seen wearing a red jacket, a green woolly hat, grey trousers, black shoes and was carrying a black briefcase.

Michael has links to Epping and Fulham in London.

If you see Michael or believe you have information as to where he may be, please report online or call 101 quoting 997 of 14/05.