 Major fire at risk of taking out Gas Pipelines and Overhead Pylons – UKNIP
BREAKING DORSET Wareham

Major fire at risk of taking out Gas Pipelines and Overhead Pylons

May 18, 2020

 

Over 150 Firefighters from  stations across Dorset and Wiltshire fire and rescue  service are battling to gain control of an out of control Heath  fire that is rapidly spreading

 

Moments before the blaze broke out reports have been made to Police that    a number of men were understood to have been seen in the area with red petrol cans.

Contractors have also been working in the area.

Fire bosses from DWFRS  have said at present that they have ruled out arson  but a full  joint investigation will take place once the fire has been brought  under control.

 

Fire sources have revealed  that along with fighting the fire and gaining control of the flames and  spread Two further concerns are are the location of the rapidly spreading blaze.

It is understood to be   moving towards a  live major underground  gas and oil pipeline and also hitting overhead  power lines  that are attached to a row of metal  pylons. 

 

The fire service source has said  that  if that was the case it could be seriously service effecting  as large smoke plum hits the overhead wiring can cause arching and damage.

A huge amount of fire resources  have been sent to the scene  including over 25 fire pumping appliances, seven off road vehicles, eight Landrovers and supported by four water carriers a unimog and  a  specialist High Volume pumping and hose layer. The national government asset i can pump over 79,000 litres per minute.

The specialist  kit is normally used in flooding situations or when large amounts of water is need to be delivered.
Crews  are attacking the blaze using  fire beaters, main hose reels lines and a compressed air foam system, “CAFS”  that is used in firefighting to deliver fire retardant foam to a fire to try to stop the spread. 
 
Group commanders on the ground are also attempting to put in fire breaks to try to contain the spread.

 

 

A  further fire source as revealed that the incident  has been  declared a Major Incident Standby but the who operation is very fluid at present.

A number of road closures are in place at Sugar Hill and  Morden Park Corner in Wareham.

Nearby troops at Bovington camp have also  offered to support frontline fire fighters in contain and tacking the blaze.

In a statement issued at 12.23pm by the service they advised that  over 100 firefighters are now tackling a large fire affecting heath and woodland at Wareham Forest. Crews are using hose reel jets, main lines and beaters to tackle the fire. Sugar Hill and Bere Road have been closed as the smoke has made them impassable. crews attending are from BereRegis,Blandford,Bridport,Christchurch,Dorchester,Ferndown,Hamworthy,Poole,Redhil Park,Sturminster Newton,Swanage,Wareham,Westbourne,Weymouth and Wimbourne  

