Multi agency recovery operation off Peacehaven

A major multi agency operation is taking place off the Sussex coast this morning after the UK Coastguard and Sussex Police were made aware of a number of bodies.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Rushey Hill in Peacehaven , at around 11am on Monday May 18th.

Officers from Sussex Police called on the assistants of the coastguard search and rescue specialist teams from Newhaven and Burling Gap after an RNLI lifeboat from Newhaven was unable to get in close enough to recover those involved.

No details of the sex or the number has been released due to the incident being on going.

A rescue helicopter with a winching capabilities has also been sent to assist at the scene.

A 5:1 pulley system has been set at the top of the cliff for specialist to be lower down to the base of the cliff.

More to follow