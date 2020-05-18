Police,Fire and EOD specialist called to Dagenham after WW2 find

CEMEX Dagenham Cement and Ash Terminal in Dagenham has been cordoned off by police and people in the area have been evacuated.

The incident started to unfold this evening (Monday, ) at around 6pm.

The evacuation is due to the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb with the CEMEX terminal.

.Police were called after workers raised the alarm of the suspected WWII ordnance discovered at the processing centre.

EOD experts have been called to check the device and make safe if needed.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade have also been called to assist officers They have been seen at the junction Hayland Street and Choats Road in Dagenham.

Officers at the scene said “Cordons are in place and the item will be assessed.”