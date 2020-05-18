 Police,Fire and EOD specialist called to Dagenham after WW2 find – UKNIP
May 18, 2020

CEMEX Dagenham Cement and Ash Terminal  in Dagenham  has been cordoned off by police and people in the area  have been evacuated.

The incident started to unfold  this evening (Monday, ) at around 6pm.

The evacuation is due to the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb with the CEMEX terminal.

.Police were called   after workers raised the alarm of the  suspected WWII ordnance discovered at the processing centre.

EOD experts have been called to check the device and make safe if needed. 

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade have also been called to assist officers  They have been seen at the junction Hayland Street and Choats Road in Dagenham.

Officers at the scene said “Cordons are in place and the item will be assessed.”

