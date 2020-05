Parkway is currently closed in Chelmsford, following a road traffic collision.

Roads Policing officers were called shortly before 6pm this evening, Tuesday 19 May, with reports that a Ford van had been in collision with a cyclist on Parkway near to the Odeon roundabout.

Officers arrived and the cyclist, a man is his 50s, was taken to hospital with injuries that could potentially be life-threatening or life-changing.