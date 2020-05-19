Man shot on his doorstep in Harringay

An investigation has been launched following a fatal shooting in Haringey.

Police were called at 8.22pm on Monday, 18 May, to reports of shots fired in Wiltshire Gardens, N4.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, suffering gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to trace and inform the man’s next of kin. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

Detectives have launched an urgent investigation. At this early stage, officers are working to establish the full circumstances. There has been no arrest.

Cordons remain in place at the scene, where a full forensic examination has commenced.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, reference 7506/may18.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.