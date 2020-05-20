A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on board a Camden bus

Officers investigating after a 69-year-old woman was found injured in the street have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The woman, who walks with the aid of a stick, suffered a broken leg in the assault. She was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital for treatment and after surgery was discharged several days later.

The man has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

If you have any information that can help the investigation please call 101 quoting reference CAD 4570/04May,