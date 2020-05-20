 Meanwhile in USA A mother left her toddler in their car, covered him in fuel – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON

Meanwhile in USA A mother left her toddler in their car, covered him in fuel

May 20, 2020

 A mother left her toddler in their car, covered him in fuel, set him alight and then stood watching him burn, police say. Caylin Allise Watson is accused of trying to kill her 14 month-old son Kairon after stopping her car along a busy road in South Carolina.

FacebookTwitter