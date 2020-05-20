Shots fired in Homerton

Police were called at around 2am on Wednesday, 20 May, to shots heard in Homerton High Street, E9.

Officers attended and established that shots had been fired towards a silver BMW car.

The BMW was found abandoned at the scene having been involved in a collision.

There has been no reported injury.

An investigation has been launched, led by Trident detectives.

A police helicopter assisted with searches of the area and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref 761/20May. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.