Missing London teenager believed to be in Brighton

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager who could be in Brighton.

Karamvir Dhadda, 17, was last seen in the Grenwich area of London on Sunday, 3 May, but police believe he may have travelled down to the Brighton area.

Karamvir is described as Asian, 5′ 11″, of medium build, with black curly hair, a long beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jumper, black Nike trousers and Nike trainers.

Karamvir, who also goes by the alias of Ezra Mohammed, walks with a limp and is thought to still be in the Brighton area.

If you have seen Karamvir or have information on where he may be, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 47200082234.