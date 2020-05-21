Pedestrian seriously injured in Brighton collision

A road closure remains in place following a collision involving a person and motor vehicle.

Police and Paramedics were called to Seven Dials in Brighton just after 3:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

One bystander has made claim that a person has been stuck by a vehicle following reports of a Police incident on the south side of the Roundabout.

A Spokesman for Sussex Police said: A female pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a van at the Seven Dials roundabout in Brighton.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.14pm on Thursday (May 21).

The woman, in her late 60s, has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any other information about it is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Greencourt.

Photo credit @Robreferee and @btnbluestwos