The family of a man who was murdered in #Braintree on Sunday have paid tribute to his “heart of gold”.
Scott Gilhooly, 44, sadly died at the Swiss Bell pub on the morning of Sunday 17 May.
His family said: “Scott was many things to so many people – he was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law.
“Scott was very community spirited, headstrong and loyal. He made light of everything, made us laugh daily and had a very unique sense of humour.
“He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising.
“Scott will leave an enormous void in all our lives.”
A 23-year old local man has been charged with murder and is due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on 2 November.
We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and anyone who has information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk
Officers have also been carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with information is also urged to speak to them.
Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org