A spokesman for Sussex Police said: A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose. The incident has been “protracted” and started at 11.30am this morning.
Officers were called after reports of a strong smell of petrol coming from a flat in Horton Road, Brighton at 11.30am.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance.
It is also understood from bystanders and witnesses that a secondary device is stored in the man’s car.
