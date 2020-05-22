A road in Brighton remains under Police lockdown following the discovery of explosive material within a property.

Officers from Sussex Police have called in specialist from the Royal Navy EOD from Portsmouth following the arrest of a man that took place just after 11.30am on Friday. A large Police cordon remains in place on whilst the expert make a property safe in Horton Road. Paramedics and HART Team from SECA (South East Coast Ambulance) have also been sent to the incident were a number of people have been evacuated from their properties. A specialist radio controlled robot has been deployed by the Royal engineers who are been seen in full bomb protective suits and helmets.