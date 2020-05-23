Enter title here.

Officers investigating a stabbing on Roden Street in Ilford on Thursday, 21 May have charged two men and arrested a third.

Lathujan Sivean, 18 of Windor Road, Ilford and Abde Soliman, 18 I’ll of no fixed abode were both charged with attempted murder, possession of offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs on Friday, 22 May.

They will both appear in custody, but via virtual court, at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 23 May.

A 20-year-old man [C] who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remains in custody.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8094/21 May or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.