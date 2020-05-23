Fatal early morning collision in Hounslow

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following a fatal collision in Hounslow.

Police were called at 5.30am on Saturday, 23 May to Osterley Road, junction with Church Road, Osterley, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officers attended with LAS.

The motorcyclist, a male [no further details] was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify the male and inform his next of kin.

The car stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Road closures are in place.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses or those with information, video or images that could assist police to call 101ref CAD 1559/23 May.