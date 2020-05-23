Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a man reported missing from Northfleet.

Leon Junior, 21, was reported missing from the St Marks Avenue area of Northfleet at around 12.30pm on Friday 22 May.

He is described as around 6ft, slim build with brown eyes and black hair.

He is believed to be wearing red shorts and a dark blue t-shirt which contains the image of a tiger.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone who sees Leon or knows where he might be should call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 22-1272.