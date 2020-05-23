Man with no licence charged over fatal Orpington bus crash

A man has been charged with multiple driving offences following a fatal collision in Orpington on 31 October 2019 in which a bus driver was killed. Dorjan Cera, 20 of no fixed address was charged on Friday, 20 May with:

– One count of causing death by dangerous driving;

– One count of causing death whilst unlicensed;

– One count of causing death whilst uninsured;

– Seven counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared via virtual court at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the same day

He will appear in custody at crown court on Friday, 19 June.

Cera had previously been charged via postal charge requisition with: driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; no insurance; and, being in possession of a false document with intent to deceive