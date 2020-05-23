One Dead two serious after Reading Polcie chase

Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC following a fatal road traffic collision on the A4, Bath Road, Reading.

At 5.17am today (23/5), officers saw a blue BMW travelling at high speed along the road and began a pursuit.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and they cancelled the pursuit. Shortly afterwards, the BMW was involved in a collision.

Sadly, as a result of the incident, a 41-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two other men sustained injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene. The A4 Bath Road is currently closed in both directions between Berkeley Avenue and Parkside Road, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

The IOPC has decided to independently investigate this incident, and Thames Valley Police is fully co-operating with this investigation.