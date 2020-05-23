Pensioner fighting for her life after superbike collision Eltham

A Pensioner is fighting for her life after a superbike mowed her down on a major South East London Road on Saturday afternoon.

Well Hall Road, between Eltham and Woolwich, is has been closed by Police near the junction of Arsenal Road.

A large pool of blood and medical equipment came be seen where the woman in her 70’s was treated before being airlifted to a major trauma centre.

A full collision investigation has been launched by Police

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Paramedics were called at 3.19pm today (May 23) to reports of a road traffic incident in Well Hall Road, Greenwich.

“We sent resources including an ambulance crew, two medics in fast response cars and an incident response officer, and we also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a woman at the scene for head, arm and leg injuries and took her to a major trauma centre in London.”

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 1520hrs a motorcycle in collision with a female pedestrian in Well Hall Road, SE9.

Officers attended along with LAS.

The woman – aged in her 70s – sustained serious injuries. We await an update as to her condition.

The male rider of the motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.