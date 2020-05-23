Policr are very concerned about 9 year old Caleb. #Missing from Sydenham since about 2230hrs. Wearing white karate suit with orange and black trainers. Possibly heading towards @MPSHackney by bus. If seen, call 999 and quote CAD 9634/22may20
Police concerned for missing 9 year old in Lewisham
Two charges over Ilford stabbing attack
Officers investigating a stabbing on Roden Street in Ilford on Thursday, 21 May have charged two men and arrested a third. Lathujan Sivean, 18 of...
Man with no licence charged over fatal Orpington bus crash
A man has been charged with multiple driving offences following a fatal collision in Orpington on 31 October 2019 in which a bus driver was killed...
Police Say Brighton Arrest not Terror related as road remains in lockdown
A road in Brighton remains under Police lockdown following the discovery of explosive material within a property. Officers from Sussex Police have...
Police Say Brighton Arrest not Terror releated as road remains in lockdown
Sussex Police continue probe into foolish 200mph driver
Police are reminding all motorists to drive safely and responsibly, after a video emerged which appears to show a car travelling at 201mph in Sussex...
We remember those lost in the Manchester terror attack three years ago
Three years ago today, 22 lives were lost in a terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena. Those lives were taken when a...
Man rushed to hospital after Knife attack in Sainsbury Ilford
A man has been stabbed Sainsbury‘s in Ilford. Police can be seen at the incident applying trauma bandages to the man wounds. He has since been...
The family of a man who was murdered in #Braintree on Sunday have paid tribute to his “heart of gold”
The family of a man who was murdered in #Braintree on Sunday have paid tribute to his “heart of gold”. Scott Gilhooly, 44, sadly died at the Swiss...
Police are to investigate a speeding driver after an anonymous clip from inside a car appeared to show them travelling at more than 200mph
Police are to investigate a speeding driver after an anonymous clip from inside a car appeared to show them travelling at more than 200mph. Police...
Body of missing Louise found in Havant Thicket
Officers searching for missing 16-year-old Louise have today (Thursday 21 May) located a body in the Havant area. Formal identification has not yet...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Brighton collision
A road closure remains in place following a collision involving a person and motor vehicle. Police and Paramedics were called to Seven Dials in...
Missing London teenager believed to be in Brighton
Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager who could be in Brighton. Karamvir Dhadda, 17, was last seen in the Grenwich area of London on...
Teen jailed for 20 years after Maidstone stabbing
A teenage boy who stabbed a man to death during a disturbance in Maidstone will spend a minimum of 20 years in prison. Vasilios Ofogeli used a...
Muc stupid in Kent as Mcdonald’s reopens it’s drive-through restaurant after an eight week lockdown
McDonalds, Gillingham,Kent on Wednesday 20th May 2020 McDonald’s has reopened 32 of its McDonalds, Gillingham,Kent Wednesday 20th May...
Shots fired in Homerton
Police were called at around 2am on Wednesday, 20 May, to shots heard in Homerton High Street, E9. Officers attended and established that shots had...
Meanwhile in USA A mother left her toddler in their car, covered him in fuel
A mother left her toddler in their car, covered him in fuel, set him alight and then stood watching him burn, police say. Caylin Allise Watson is...
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on board a Camden bus
Officers investigating after a 69-year-old woman was found injured in the street have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous...
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Haringey are appealing for witnesses and information
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Haringey are appealing for witnesses and information as they carry out a number of fast time enquiries...
Man rushed to hospital with life-changing after Chelmsford collision
Parkway is currently closed in Chelmsford, following a road traffic collision. Roads Policing officers were called shortly...
Man rushed to hospital with life-changing after Chelmsford collision
Coastguards were called to nearly 200 incidents over the weekend to come to the aid of those who found themselves in difficulty in the sea or at the...
, to come to the aid of those who found themselves in difficulty in the sea or at the coast. Coastguard rescue teams from around the UK were called...
Man with a machete detainee by Police
Police were called out to a man armed with a machete around 5pm on Monday. Firearms officers, local officers, TSG and a police helicopter attended. A...
Man shot on his doorstep in Harringay
An investigation has been launched following a fatal shooting in Haringey. Police were called at 8.22pm on Monday, 18 May, to reports of shots fired...
Man shot on his doorstep in Harringay
Police,Fire and EOD specialist called to Dagenham after WW2 find
CEMEX Dagenham Cement and Ash Terminal in Dagenham has been cordoned off by police and people in the area have been evacuated. The incident...