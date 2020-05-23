 Police concerned for missing 9 year old in Lewisham – UKNIP
BREAKING Lewisham LONDON

Police concerned for missing 9 year old in Lewisham

May 23, 2020

Policr are very concerned about 9 year old Caleb. #Missing from Sydenham since about 2230hrs. Wearing white karate suit with orange and black trainers. Possibly heading towards @MPSHackney by bus. If seen, call 999 and quote CAD 9634/22may20 

