Police renew appeal following fatal Newham collision

Emergency services were called at 5.42pm on Saturday, 18 April, to a road traffic collision on Plashet Road near the junction with Lucas Avenue, E13.

Officers attended the location along with the London Ambulance Service, where they found a male motorcyclist who had collided with a lamp-post. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was Zahid Hussain, from the Plaistow area. Next of kin are aware and formal identification has taken place.

Officers are keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time of the collision and who may have captured the incident on dashcam. They are particularly keen to trace the driver of a white Mercedes car who was driving east along Plashet Road just before the collision and may have seen the motorcycle.There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.If you can help, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874, quoting Cad 5002/18Apr.