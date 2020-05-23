Search called off after missing Gravesend man found dead

A major search has been called overnight has been called off after a man’s body was found.

In the early hours of Saturday morning officers issued an appeal to locate Leon Junior, who was reported missing from the Northfleet area.

Sadly during searches that where also carried in the early hours of Saturday 23 May teams located the body of a man in an area of woodland close to Shorne Ifield Road, Gravesend.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Mr Junior, have been informed.

Family and friends of the man have this afternoon paid tribute to Leon and left flowers at the location near to the BMW track.