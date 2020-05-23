Sixty Firefighters tackle South West London blaze that ripped through two houses

Sixty Firefighters from across London have been called to tackle a blaze that has taken hold of two homes in South West London this afternoon.

Eight fire appliances and an aerial ladder and command and support units have been called to Cowick Road in Mitcham after a blaze broke out in the garden that involved a form a flammable liquid and spread to a two homes.

Despite efforts to stop the blaze from spreading the wind carried flames into the roofs of both properties.

Police have closed the road and and surrounding roads have also been blocked to traffic and pedestrians.

