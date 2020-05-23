Two people suspected of various motoring offences have been arrested by the Met’s Op Venice Command.

At approximately 1am on Saturday, 23 May officers on patrol on Bounds Green Road, N22 spotted a high powered scooter being ridden towards them. The scooter stopped at a red traffic signal but appeared to be hiding behind a van.

When the light changed to green the scooter seemed to hang behind the van for a short while waiting to see what the officers were going to do. Once it became clear officers were waiting for the scooter to pass them, the rider accelerated off into Bounds Green Road, N22.

Police then signalled for the scooter to stop but the rider failed to do so and continued along Bounds Green Road towards High Road, Wood Green. The scooter was being ridden at around 60mph, well in excess of the 20mph speed limit in the area.

The pursuit continued toward Alexandra Park train station, as the scooter drove on the wrong side of the road and straight over roundabouts.

On reaching a double bend in the road the scooter mounted the pavement on Bridge Road, N22 for about 50 metres before dropping back into the road. As the rider came back on to the road, officers closed down the available road space and used DNA tagging spray on both rider and pillion passenger.

The Op Venice officers were authorised to use slow speed tactical contact to bring the pursuit to an end safely with no injuries to either the rider or pillion passenger.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and no licence, possession of a controlled drug of Class B (Cannabis) and failing to stop for police.

A 20- year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of allowing to be carried on a stolen vehicle

Both are currently in police custody.

Sergeant Tony McGovern of Operation Venice said: “Operation Venice officers will continue to work around the clock to pursue those who believe they can use stolen motor vehicles to commit serious offences across the capital. With colleagues across the Met, Operation Venice will work to identify and pursue those intent on committing violent and audacious crimes on the streets of London.”