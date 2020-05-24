A man has been jailed following his conviction for kidnap and sexual assault.

Selim Ahmed, 32, of Cromer Street, Camden was sentenced on Friday, 22 May to four years’ imprisonment for kidnap and 18 months for sexual assault, to run concurrently.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

A 19-year-old woman – Levi Croll, of Dundee, who had previously been found guilty of one count of kidnap – was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years. She was also given a Restriction of Liberty Order which includes a curfew and electronic tag.

Previously, on Friday, 1 May, Ahmed’s brother, Nazmul Ahmed, 26, also of Cromer Street, Camden, was sentenced to a total of 16 years’ imprisonment with an extended period of four years on license. He will be on the sex offenders register for life.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Central North Safeguarding Team after a number of women were targeted as they left bars and nightclubs. The women were sexually assault, and defrauded.