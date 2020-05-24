The A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision.
A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision
Schools, colleges and nurseries across England remain on track to open to more children from 1 June, the Prime Minister confirms
Schools, colleges and nurseries across England remain on track to open to more children from 1 June, the Prime Minister confirmed today (24 May 2020)...
Boris answers the big question that people have been asking in the last 48 hours
Boris answers the big question that people have been asking in the last 48 hours. And that is – is this Government asking you – the people, the...
Man with knife arrested in Margate
An arrest has been made after concerned residents reported seeing a man with a knife in Margate. Kent Police was called to attend Lower Northdown...
A man has been jailed following his conviction for kidnap and sexual assault
A man has been jailed following his conviction for kidnap and sexual assault. Selim Ahmed, 32, of Cromer Street, Camden was sentenced on Friday, 22...
Police are investigating an incident in which a child was stabbed in Brent
Police are investigating an incident in which a child was stabbed in Brent. Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 1pm on Friday, 22 May...
Two arrested after Havant murder that’s not related to Louise Smith
Police were called at 11pm last night (Saturday, 23 May), to a report of a disturbance at an address in Tichborne Grove, Havant. On arrival, officers...
Investigation launched after body of man found in Ashford
Enquiries are underway following the death of a man in Ashford. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have commenced an...
Firefighters from Essex county were called to a large house fire in Wickford in the early hours of this morning. On arrival, crews confirmed that...
Two people suspected of various motoring offences have been arrested by the Met’s Op Venice Command
Two people suspected of various motoring offences have been arrested by the Met’s Op Venice Command. At approximately 1am on Saturday, 23 May...
Teenager rushed to hospital after stabbed in Islington
Officers from the Met Police are working at the scene of a stabbing at around 8.15pm in Hullbridge Mews #Islington #N1. A teenager has been taken...
One Dead two serious after Reading Police chase
Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC following a fatal road traffic collision on the A4, Bath Road, Reading. At 5.17am...
Search called off after missing Gravesend man found dead
A major search has been called overnight has been called off after a man’s body was found. In the early hours of Saturday morning officers...
Pensioner fighting for her life after superbike collision Eltham
A Pensioner is fighting for her life after a superbike mowed her down on a major South East London Road on Saturday afternoon. Well Hall...
Sixty Firefighters tackle South West London blaze that ripped through two houses
Sixty Firefighters from across London have been called to tackle a blaze that has taken hold of two homes in South West London this afternoon. ...
Fatal early morning collision in Hounslow
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following a fatal collision in Hounslow. Police were called at...
Police renew appeal following fatal Newham collision
Emergency services were called at 5.42pm on Saturday, 18 April, to a road traffic collision on Plashet Road near the junction with Lucas Avenue, E13...
Two charges over Ilford stabbing attack
Officers investigating a stabbing on Roden Street in Ilford on Thursday, 21 May have charged two men and arrested a third. Lathujan Sivean, 18 of...
Man with no licence charged over fatal Orpington bus crash
A man has been charged with multiple driving offences following a fatal collision in Orpington on 31 October 2019 in which a bus driver was killed...
Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a man reported missing from Northfleet
Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a man reported missing from Northfleet. Leon Junior, 21, was reported missing from the...
Police concerned for missing 9 year old in Lewisham
Policr are very concerned about 9 year old Caleb. #Missing from Sydenham since about 2230hrs. Wearing white karate suit with orange and black...
Police Say Brighton Arrest not Terror related as road remains in lockdown
A road in Brighton remains under Police lockdown following the discovery of explosive material within a property. Officers from Sussex Police have...
Sussex Police continue probe into foolish 200mph driver
Police are reminding all motorists to drive safely and responsibly, after a video emerged which appears to show a car travelling at 201mph in Sussex...