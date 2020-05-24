The A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision.

A diversion route has been put in place and drivers are advised to f

ollow the hollow square symbol. Exit at the A25 Riverhead Junction and take the A25 eastbound. Continue onto the A224. Continue onto the A225 to re-join the A21 at Morleys Farm roundabout.