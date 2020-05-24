Blaze rips through Wickford Property in the early hours

Firefighters from Essex county were called to a large house fire in Wickford in the early hours of this morning.

On arrival, crews confirmed that the detached property, which is two storeys and measures approximately 10 square metres, was heavily smoke logged. The ground floor of the building was completely alight.

Due to the failure of an internal staircase, crews were unable to gain access to the first floor of the property. By 2.51am, the entire building was alight.

Crews used an aerial ladder platform to help spray water from above to gain control of the fire. At 3.25am, the Incident Commander reported good progress was being made.

By 7am, only one crew remained at the incident to dampen down hotspots within the structure.

The building has been destroyed. An investigation to establish the cause will take place in due course.