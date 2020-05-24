Investigation launched after body of man found in Ashford

Enquiries are underway following the death of a man in Ashford.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have commenced an investigation after the body of a man was reported to have been found at 4.28pm on Saturday 23 May 2020 in Military Road, Appledore.

The victim is believed to be in his 40s, and officers have arrested a man, in his 30s, on suspicion of murder.

Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers would like to talk to anyone who saw any stationary vehicles or people in the area between 9pm on Friday 22 May and 4.30pm on Saturday 23 May.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 23-0992.