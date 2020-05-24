Police are investigating an incident in which a child was stabbed in Brent.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 1pm on Friday, 22 May to an address on Larch Road, NW2.

Officers attended and found a young child suffering from stab injuries. The child was taken to a London hospital; their condition is not believed to be life-threatening. Police have not disclosed the age and gender of the child.)

An injured man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

It is believed the victim and man arrested are known to each other.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed due to previous police contact with the man, as is routine.

Superintendent Tim Alexander, of the North West Command Unit said: “This is clearly an incredibly shocking incident that has left a young child seriously injured and we are working urgently to understand the full circumstances.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and we are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public.

“Anyone who has information that may assist police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 4266/22May.”