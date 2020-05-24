Two arrested after Havant murder that’s not related to Louise Smith

Police were called at 11pm last night (Saturday, 23 May), to a report of a disturbance at an address in Tichborne Grove, Havant.

On arrival, officers found a man and a woman who had both sustained stab wounds. Ambulance crews were in attendance but sadly the 21-year-old man from Havant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers. The 27-year-old woman, from Southsea, was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 25-year-old man from Cambourne, Cornwall and a 31-year-old man from Hayling Island have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both remain in police custody.

Officers know that this news, following on from recent events, will be of concern to residents however we want to reassure you that this is an isolated incident and not in any way linked to the death of Louise Smith.

We will continue to be in the area throughout the day conducting enquiries so if any residents have any concerns, please come and speak to us. If you have any information that you think might help with our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44200184002.