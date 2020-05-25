A speeding motorist who drove into the back of a lorry before leaving his passenger to die at the scene has been jailed for over nine years.

At around 1.30pm on Tuesday 8 October, two Kent Police officers travelling in an unmarked patrol vehicle became suspicious of Money’s driving while he was travelling on the coastbound M2.

The constables overtook his vehicle and displayed a message on their rear window which instructed him to follow them. Money appeared to be following their instructions but, when the officers left junction 2 to find a safe location to stop, he chose to suddenly disobey the request and sped down the motorway.

The officers were committed to the exit, making it unsafe for them to change direction, and within a five-minute window numerous people called Kent Police to report concerns about Money’s manner of driving. A dashboard camera fitted to a lorry also captured him travelling at speeds believed to be in the region of 140 mph.

As Money passed junction 4, driving at around 130 mph, he attempted to undertake a lorry that had moved from lane one to lane two to make way for another HGV that was joining from the slip road.

Money failed to see the joining vehicle and collided with the back of it.

Instead of staying at the scene to check on the wellbeing of his front seat passenger, Money chose to run into some nearby woodland. The passenger, a 23-year-old man from Dartford, died at the scene.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police, who had been on a training exercise in Kent, came across the collision shortly after it happened and provided first aid to the victim at the scene. They also went on to find Money in South Bush Lane, where he was arrested.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit investigated the case and charged Money with causing death by dangerous driving while he was still in custody. He has been held on remand since.

Upon being released from prison, Money will be the subject of a 10 year driving ban.