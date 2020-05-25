Coastguard team slams Base jump after being person cut off by bank holiday tide on Peacehaven Beach

Emergency Coastguard rescue teams and an all weather lifeboat were scrambled just after midday following reports that a base jumper has been had been cut off on the beach due to the incoming tide.

The man has been slammed for carrying the foolish jump and was caught out by the tide and become stranded.

RNLI lifeboat from Newhaven was dispatched to assist with the rescue after costal rescue teams risk assessed that it would be too dangerous to walk the man back

A spokesman for the lifeboat service said: “Our RNLI volunteers were called out shortly after 12pm to reports of person cut off .

The all-weather Severn class lifeboat was launched and was sent to the scene. The rescue teams onboard used a “Y” boat to access the man who was taking shelter on the rocks at the bottom of the cliffs.”

Following the incident, the coastguard team issued a warning that people need to check the tide times adding ‘it could save your life.’