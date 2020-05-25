Eight fire engines and Sixty firefighters tackled a house fire in Forest Hill

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a house fire on Melford Road in Forest Hill.

The whole of the first floor and the roof were badly damaged. A male and a female left the affected property, unhurt, before the Brigade arrived. A woman from a neighbouring property was assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at around 7am on Monday and the fire was under brought under control by just 9am. Fire crews from West Norwood and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.