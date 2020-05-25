Emergency services swarm Folkstone following reports of hostage drama

Police,Fire and Paramedics along with a specialist “HART” team from South East Coast ambulance have been scrambled to an address in Folkestone this evening.

Four fire appliances a number of Police vehicles and specialist medics vehicles can been seen parked in and around at the Central Station area of Folkestone, in Kent.

Locals have taken to social media saying one person has been stabbed and a person has been taken hostage.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.

Credit to William Cadenhead for the pictures.