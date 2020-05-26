A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka.

Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 , of Kershaw Road, Barking and Dagenham, was arrested on Monday, 25 May and charged with murder, possession of a firearm, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to another man.

He was remanded in police custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 26 May.

Grineo, who was aged 27 and from Stratford, E15, was fatally shot in Lea Bridge Road, E10 in the early hours of Sunday, 7 July 2019.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination, that took place at Walthamstow mortuary on 9 July 219, gave the cause of death as a single gunshot.

Police continue to search for another man in relation to Grineo’s murder.