Appeal for witnesses to assault near The Level, Brighton
Met police officers arrested 40 people suspected of online child abuse
Met police officers have arrested nearly 40 people suspected of online child abuse offenders and protected more than 130 children during a week of...
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 , of Kershaw Road, Barking and Dagenham, was...
Appeal after high value watches stolen in delivery van robbery
Detectives have released images of watches stolen and a car used in a robbery on a delivery van in Primrose Hill. At around 6.40pm on 13 March, three...
Family left homeless after blaze rips through Harlow property
Firefighters have issued a safety warning after an extension lead left plugged in overnight caused a house fire. Crews were called to a fire in a...
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London. ...
UPDATED:Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London. ...
PERSON FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIFE AFTER DRAMATIC RESCUE FROM BRIGHTON BEACH
Emergency services were called at around 9pm this evening. Brighton beach patrol found an unattended clothing and a bag abandoned on the beach in the...
A Teenager has been airlifted to hospital following a stabbing attack in Southend
A Teenager has been airlifted to hospital following a stabbing attack in Southend this evening. Flying Doctors in the lifesaving helicopter...
Eight fire engines and Sixty firefighters tackled a house fire in Forest Hill
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a house fire on Melford Road in Forest Hill. The whole of the first floor and the roof were...
Emergency services swarm Folkstone following reports of hostage drama
Police,Fire and Paramedics along with a specialist “HART” team from South East Coast ambulance have been scrambled to an address in...
Rider fighting for his life after A13 Death in Thurrock
The A13 remains shut this afternoon after a serious collision involving a motorcyclist. The accident happened at around 3.45pm on the eastbound...
Coastguard team slams Base jump after being person cut off by bank holiday tide on Peacehaven Beach
Emergency Coastguard rescue teams and an all weather lifeboat were scrambled just after midday following reports that a base jumper has been had been...
A speeding motorist who drove into the back of a lorry before leaving his passenger to die at the scene has been jailed for over nine years
A speeding motorist who drove into the back of a lorry before leaving his passenger to die at the scene has been jailed for over nine years. Connor...
Terrorist with my mobile and bike returned to prison
A man convicted of a terrorism offence has been recalled to prison and further jailed after police identified he illegally owned a moped. Following...
Death of man in Ashford no longer being investigated as murder
The death of a man in Ashford is no longer being treated as suspicious. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man...
A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision
The A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision. A diversion route has been put...
Paramedics and HART Team called to HMP Channings Wood
Paramedics from South Western Ambulance service and a “HART” team have all been scrambled to HMP Channings Wood in Newton Abbott this...
Schools, colleges and nurseries across England remain on track to open to more children from 1 June, the Prime Minister confirms
Schools, colleges and nurseries across England remain on track to open to more children from 1 June, the Prime Minister confirmed today (24 May 2020)...
Boris answers the big question that people have been asking in the last 48 hours
Boris answers the big question that people have been asking in the last 48 hours. And that is – is this Government asking you – the people, the...
Man with knife arrested in Margate
An arrest has been made after concerned residents reported seeing a man with a knife in Margate. Kent Police was called to attend Lower Northdown...
A man has been jailed following his conviction for kidnap and sexual assault
A man has been jailed following his conviction for kidnap and sexual assault. Selim Ahmed, 32, of Cromer Street, Camden was sentenced on Friday, 22...
Police are investigating an incident in which a child was stabbed in Brent
Police are investigating an incident in which a child was stabbed in Brent. Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 1pm on Friday, 22 May...
Two arrested after Havant murder that’s not related to Louise Smith
Police were called at 11pm last night (Saturday, 23 May), to a report of a disturbance at an address in Tichborne Grove, Havant. On arrival, officers...
Investigation launched after body of man found in Ashford
Enquiries are underway following the death of a man in Ashford. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have commenced an...
Firefighters from Essex county were called to a large house fire in Wickford in the early hours of this morning. On arrival, crews confirmed that...
Two people suspected of various motoring offences have been arrested by the Met’s Op Venice Command
Two people suspected of various motoring offences have been arrested by the Met’s Op Venice Command. At approximately 1am on Saturday, 23 May...
Teenager rushed to hospital after stabbed in Islington
Officers from the Met Police are working at the scene of a stabbing at around 8.15pm in Hullbridge Mews #Islington #N1. A teenager has been taken...
One Dead two serious after Reading Police chase
Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC following a fatal road traffic collision on the A4, Bath Road, Reading. At 5.17am...