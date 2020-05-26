Boy rushed to hospital after Camberwell stabbing attack

A boy in his mid teens has been stabbed in London and rushed to hospital by HEMS.

Police were called at 6.40pm to Albany St camberwell where the young boy was found and rushed to hospital his condition is currently unknown! No arrests at this time.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 18:40hrs on Tuesday, 26 May to reports of a male found suffering a stab wound in Albany Road, SE5.

He was taken to hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

“No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“A crime scene remains in place at the location.