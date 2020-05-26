Collision involving Porsche near Borough Green

Investigators are appealing for information following a collision near Borough Green.

At 11.25pm on Monday 25 May 2020, an officer was on patrol on the A25 whose attention was drawn to a white Porsche 911. The officer indicated for the driver to stop and the Porsche continued onto the A227 Borough Green Road, where it collided with a telegraph pole at the side of the carriageway.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, where the driver was treated for a head injury and then taken to hospital. The man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for a police officer.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the Porsche prior to or at the time of the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage. Witnesses should contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting 25-1842. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk