PERSON FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIFE AFTER DRAMATIC RESCUE FROM BRIGHTON BEACH

Emergency services were called at around 9pm this evening.

Brighton beach patrol found an unattended clothing and a bag abandoned on the beach in the city.

Due to the quick response of beach security staff spotting and locating the lifeless body in the water this saved precious minutes for the emergency services responding.

Coastguard rescue team from Shoreham and Brighton lifeboat RNLI were scrambled to the scene.

Lifeboat volunteers recovered the casualty from the water and a fast return to Brighton marina whist performing emergency first aid, where they were met by Coastguard and Paramedics who then transferred the casualty to hospital.

Another life saved thanks to the great work of the charity Brighton Beach Patrol and there trained Beach Guards.

Entering the water at night is dangerous, if you see anyone in trouble at anytime of day by the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard

You can find out more about Brighton Beach patrol who are a registered charity at https://www.resolvesecurity.co.uk/services/beach-patrol/