UPDATED:Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London

Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London.

Emergency services were called to Forest Hill Road just after 1.30am

A number of Surrounding roads remain closed.

An uninsured vehicle Honda remains on it’s roof.

A Met Police prison van remains close to the upturned vehicle with First Aid equipment laying on the floor.

Fire crews from Lewisham attended along with Police and Paramedics. A large amount of debris remains in the middle of the road.

Specialist officers from the Met Roads Policing Garage along with Vehicle collision investigators have been called to oversee the investigation.

At around 12:44am on Tuesday, 26 May, officers in a police vehicle attempted to speak to the occupants of a car being driven erratically in Forest Hill Road, SE23.

The vehicle then sped off and overturned a short distance away.

LAS and LFB attended.

One man in his 30s, a 17 year old a and another male have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking and driving away and various other offences. [A] and [B] are in custody.

One man remains in hospital for treatment at this time. Condition is not life-threatening.

A referral has been made to the IOPC, as is routine.

Road closures were in place but have now been lifted.