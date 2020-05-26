Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London.

Emergency services were called to Forest Hill Road just after 1.30am

A number of Surrounding roads remain closed.

An uninsured vehicle Honda remains on it’s roof.

A Met Police prison van remains close to the upturned vehicle with First Aid equipment laying on the floor.

Fire crews from Lewisham attended along with Police and Paramedics. A large amount of debris remains in the middle of the road.

Specialist officers from the Met Roads Policing Garage along with Vehicle collision investigators have been called to oversee the investigation.

The Met Police have been approached for comment. It is unclear if the Police van was attempting to stop the uninsured motorist.