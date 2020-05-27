A suspected metal thief has been charged with multiple offences after copper piping was stolen from a business in Paddock Wood causing thousands of pounds of damage.

The piping was reportedly removed from eight large industrial refrigerators on 16 December 2019, at an address in Eldon Way. It is alleged further parts were then stolen on 11 February 2020, after the address was targeted again.

A suspect for the thefts was arrested on 22 May, after officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force pursued a Ford Transit flatbed truck, which was seen driving dangerously in the Wrotham Heath area. It is alleged the driver abandoned the vehicle in West Malling and attempted to run away but was caught.

A search of the truck led to the seizure of weapons including a lock knife and a kitchen knife. Nathan Mahoney, of no fixed address, was arrested and remanded in custody.

The 38-year-old appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 25 May, charged with the following offences: Criminal damage over £5,000, two counts of theft by finding, theft from a motor vehicle, assault, possession of a amphetamine, two counts of driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and four counts of possession of a bladed article.

Mr Mahoney remains remanded in custody and his next hearing will be at the same court on 2 June.