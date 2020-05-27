An appeal for information has been issued after the theft of a classic car in Sevenoaks.

Between 6pm and 7pm on 21 May 2020, a red MGB GT was reported stolen from the Tesco supermarket car park in Aisher Way, Riverhead.

Inspector Mark Stubberfield of the Sevenoaks Community Safety Unit said: ‘My officers have carried out a number of enquiries since the incident including the review of available CCTV footage, and we are now appealing for help from the public.

‘This car is in very good condition and we would be keen to help the owner get it back.’

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/87229/20.