Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Chad Gordon have arrested a man.

A 23-year-old man from north London was arrested on Tuesday, 26 May. He remains in police custody.

Chad’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers were called at just after 8pm on Monday, 18 May to an address on Wiltshire Gardens, N4 following reports that shots had been fired and a man injured.

Both armed and local officers attended the scene along with the London Ambulance Service and found Chad suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Chad was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination took place at Haringey Mortuary on Thursday, 21 May and gave cause of death as a gunshot wound.

It is believed Chad was shot after he opened the door to two suspects wearing dark clothing and motorcycle helmets. Following the incident, the suspects left the scene on a moped heading towards Finsbury Park Avenue.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, leading the investigation, said: “We attended Tottenham Marshes on Monday (25 May) after a moped involved in the murder was found burnt out.

“This is a fast moving investigation and we have had some significant help from the public. However I believe there are further witnesses who are yet to speak to us and I appeal for them to make contact with my team.

“Please think about Chad’s family and do the right thing. We will support you.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call the incident room on 020 8358 0300, or call 101 quoting CAD 7506/18May, tweet @Met CC or