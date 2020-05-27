Fire crews save caravan after A505 vehicle engulfed in flames
-
Share This!
You may also like
GTR using 30-day Coronavirus killer to further protect passengers and colleagues
Govia Thameslink Railway’s entire fleet of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express trains, plus stations and staff areas have been...
A temporary traffic order has been introduced on the A303 near the area of Stonehenge following a number of reports of traffic issues and near misses
A temporary traffic order has been introduced on the A303 near the area of Stonehenge following a number of reports of traffic issues and near misses...
Two bullbogs have been stolen in an overnight raid in Ashford
Two female bulldogs have been stolen in a raid that took place in early Saturday morning in Ashford. The theft has been reported to Kent Police and...
Police in Hampshire have release a new image of missing British diplomat
The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions after major crash
The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between A27 (Pevensey) and B2182 (Little Common) near, Bexhill. This is due to a serious, single...
An appeal for information has been issued after the theft of a classic car in Sevenoaks
An appeal for information has been issued after the theft of a classic car in Sevenoaks. Between 6pm and 7pm on 21 May 2020, a red MGB GT was...
Ten charges have been made against a man following a disturbance in Cliftonville, Margate
Ten charges have been made against a man following a disturbance in Cliftonville, Margate. Kent Police was called to reports two women had been...
Robbery investigators have charged a man with two offences following a report cash was stolen from a travel agent in Chatham
Robbery investigators have charged a man with two offences following a report cash was stolen from a travel agent in Chatham. Daryl Cook was...
Metropolitan Police Two men arrested on suspicion of murder Metropolitan Police – May 27, 2020 12:30 BST Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich in 2018 have made two arrests.
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich in 2018 have made two arrests. The two men were arrested on suspicion of murder on...
Boy rushed to hospital after Camberwell stabbing attack
A boy in his mid teens has been stabbed in London and rushed to hospital by HEMS. Police were called at 6.40pm to Albany St camberwell where the...
Met police officers arrested 40 people suspected of online child abuse
Met police officers have arrested nearly 40 people suspected of online child abuse offenders and protected more than 130 children during a week of...
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 , of Kershaw Road, Barking and Dagenham, was...
Appeal after high value watches stolen in delivery van robbery
Detectives have released images of watches stolen and a car used in a robbery on a delivery van in Primrose Hill. At around 6.40pm on 13 March, three...
Family left homeless after blaze rips through Harlow property
Firefighters have issued a safety warning after an extension lead left plugged in overnight caused a house fire. Crews were called to a fire in a...
Collision involving Porsche near Borough Green
Investigators are appealing for information following a collision near Borough Green. At 11.25pm on Monday 25 May 2020, an...
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London. ...
UPDATED:Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London. ...
Appeal for witnesses to assault near The Level, Brighton
Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation near The Level in Brighton. Officers were called to Ditchling Road at 4.30pm on Monday (May...
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London. ...
PERSON FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIFE AFTER DRAMATIC RESCUE FROM BRIGHTON BEACH
Emergency services were called at around 9pm this evening. Brighton beach patrol found an unattended clothing and a bag abandoned on the beach in the...
A Teenager has been airlifted to hospital following a stabbing attack in Southend
A Teenager has been airlifted to hospital following a stabbing attack in Southend this evening. Flying Doctors in the lifesaving helicopter...
Eight fire engines and Sixty firefighters tackled a house fire in Forest Hill
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a house fire on Melford Road in Forest Hill. The whole of the first floor and the roof were...
Emergency services swarm Folkstone following reports of hostage drama
Police,Fire and Paramedics along with a specialist “HART” team from South East Coast ambulance have been scrambled to an address in...
Rider fighting for his life after A13 Death in Thurrock
The A13 remains shut this afternoon after a serious collision involving a motorcyclist. The accident happened at around 3.45pm on the eastbound...
Coastguard team slams Base jump after being person cut off by bank holiday tide on Peacehaven Beach
Emergency Coastguard rescue teams and an all weather lifeboat were scrambled just after midday following reports that a base jumper has been had been...
A speeding motorist who drove into the back of a lorry before leaving his passenger to die at the scene has been jailed for over nine years
A speeding motorist who drove into the back of a lorry before leaving his passenger to die at the scene has been jailed for over nine years. Connor...
Terrorist with my mobile and bike returned to prison
A man convicted of a terrorism offence has been recalled to prison and further jailed after police identified he illegally owned a moped. Following...
Death of man in Ashford no longer being investigated as murder
The death of a man in Ashford is no longer being treated as suspicious. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man...