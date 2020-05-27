 Fire crews save caravan after A505 vehicle engulfed in flames – UKNIP
Fire crews save caravan after A505 vehicle engulfed in flames

May 27, 2020
Fire crews from Royston and Baldock were mobilised to a vehicle fire on the A505 on Wednesday lunchtime.
 
 
 
On arrival, crews rapidly extinguished the fire using hose reels leaving the scene in the care of Hertfordshire Police.
 
A cleanup and recovery operation is now taking place due to the quick response times by fire crews they managed to save the caravan that was being towed by the vehicle 
 
 
