Manhunt launched for Hit and Run driver after fail to stop at Three Bridges Station

A serious investigation has been launched by Sussex Police after a man was airlifted to a major trauma centre in Sussex following a hit and run on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were scrambled to Three Bridges Station near Crawley just after 6:15pm

Paramedics rushed to the scene and the Kent and Sussex Air Ambulance was also been dispatched.

A large crime scene remains after person has been hit by a car and flung in to the taxi rank area.

A man shoe can be seen in the middle of the mini roundabout. Clothing that was cut from the man and a CEX bag can be seen in the gutter.

Specialist police collision investigators are working with officers from Sussex Roads policing.

Officers have said that the area is likely to remain closed for sometime.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.