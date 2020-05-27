 Police in Hampshire have release a new image of missing British diplomat – UKNIP
ALton Bentley BREAKING HAMPSHIRE

Police in Hampshire have release a new image of missing British diplomat

May 27, 2020
http://cmscommander.com/wp-content/uploads/jasonkay270575/2020/Screenshot-2020-05-27-at-13.32.17.png
New pictures have been released of a British diplomat who disappeared three weeks ago whilst out for a jog in #Hampshire
 Richard Morris 52, left his home in the village of #Bentley on the morning of May 6th and was later seen running on Islington Road in #Alton.
 
 
FacebookTwitter