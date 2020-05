Police were called at 4.47pm to reports of a group of youths fighting near Alexandra Palace #Haringey #N22.

Officers attended with LAS and London’s Air Ambulance.

One male, believed to be in his teens, was taken to hospital with a stab injury; condition update awaits.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Road closures are in place and enquiries continue.

Witnesses those with information – please call 101 ref CAD 5463