Ten charges have been made against a man following a disturbance in Cliftonville, Margate.

Kent Police was called to reports two women had been assaulted in Lower Northdown Avenue at around 7pm on Saturday 23 May 2020.

In addition to the assaults six cars, including an attending police vehicle, were damaged.

Connor Silver, 27, of Lower Northdown Avenue, Margate was charged on Sunday 24 May 2020 with causing grievous bodily harm, assault by beating, six counts of criminal damage, possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, and a public order offence.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 May and was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on 29 June.