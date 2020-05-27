The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions after major crash

The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between A27 (Pevensey) and B2182 (Little Common) near, Bexhill. This is due to a serious, single vehicle collision. Sussex Police are on scene.

Traffic is being diverted via local roads.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews are in attendance at the scene, along with the air ambulance, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a motor scooter on the A259 Barnhorn Road, reported to us at approximately 10.10am today.

The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance has also been called to the incident.