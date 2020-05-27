 The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions after major crash – UKNIP
May 27, 2020

The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between A27 (Pevensey) and B2182 (Little Common) near, Bexhill. This is due to a serious, single vehicle collision. Sussex Police are on scene. 

Traffic is being diverted via local roads. 

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews are in attendance at the scene, along with the air ambulance, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a motor scooter on the A259 Barnhorn Road, reported to us at approximately 10.10am today.

The  Kent and Sussex Air ambulance  has also been called to the incident.

